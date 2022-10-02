LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022 Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: South Africa win toss, India to bat first
IND VS SA 2nd T20I, 2022 LIVE Updates: Follow all the actions of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I
After starting off the series with a dominant win in the 1st T20I vs South Africa, Rohit Sharma-led India will aim at sealing the series tonight in Guwahati in the 2nd T20I. Temba Bavuma's side realises the importance of this do-or-die clash and would come out hard at the Indians after a poor show with both bat and ball in Thiruvananthapuram a few days ago. These are the last 2 T20Is for India before they fly to Australia to take part in the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 6. India's first match of the competition is on October 23 vs arch-rivals Pakistan. But the side is going two weeks in advance to get used to the conditions.
#TeamIndia is all geared up for the 2nd T20I against South Africa.
India may look to play Mohammd Siraj, who replaced injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remaining 2 T20Is. With Mohammed Shami not fully recovered from Covid (there is not update on his health), head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit would want to give Siraj two matches to see how he goes. In case, Bumrah fails to recover in time, and Shami (one of the standbys for the World Cup) isn't fit too, Siraj could fly for the big tickete event.
South Africa have their bases covered. They are a brilliant side with no concerns of injury. They started off badly on a pitch that was not suitable for T20 cricket and would surely bounce back with a better show. These 3 matches are a good warm-up exercises for both these sides, despite the fact that conditions Down Under will be entirely different from here in India.
Rohit Sharma: Just want to come out, play some good cricket and entertain the crowd. We have never beaten these guys here and it's gonna take a lot of effort from everyone to do that and we have come out prepared and pretty much ready for the game. Not too sure how the conditions will be. When I touched the pitch there was some stickiness and we gotta be a little cautious at the start. We got a solid batting line-up and it will be a challenge upfront. We are playing the same team.
Temba Bavuma: We are gonna bowl first, manage our energies really well. This one looks like a different pitch. We want to do the job with the ball and then the batters to finish it off. We had a few positives from the first game. Just one change. Ngidi comes in for Shamsi.
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to field first against Rohit Sharma's Team India in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday.
Pitch Report by Ajit Agarkar and Murali Kartik
"Only the third T20I played here. There have been low-scoring games here and the average score is 145. There are a few cracks and the groundstaff have left a bit of grass as well. It looks very dry as well. Bowling first would be an advantage and might get easier for batting in the second innings."
IND vs SA, 2nd T20I Weather Report: Rain threat looms over India's chance of winning T20I series
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I. This is your host Akash and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game. Stay tuned!
