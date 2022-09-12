NewsCricket
RAVINDRA JADEJA

Why was Ravindra Jadeja not selected in Team India for ICC T20 World Cup?

The star all-rounder is having a solid 2022 so far, both with bat and ball. In nine T20Is this year, Jadeja has scored 201 runs in eight innings at an average of 50.25. His best individual score is 46* this year in the format.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 08:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Why was Ravindra Jadeja not selected in Team India for ICC T20 World Cup?

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is missing out on ICC T20 World Cup 2022 due to an injury. Earlier before India's Super Four clash with Pakistan on September 4, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid had announced that Jadeja sustained an injury in his knee and as a result, was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Axar Patel, another bowling all-rounder was announced as his replacement. His absence from the squad will be a big blow to Team India during their World Cup campaign in Australia. Jadeja's rocket-like direct throws, left-arm spin and left-handed batting will be something that the squad will miss out.

Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant are some of the alternatives that can help Men in Blue maintain the left and right-hand combination while batting. Axar Patel's left-arm spin will also come in handy in Australia if he plays. But Jadeja's run in 2022 makes him an important player for Team India. The fact that he has delivered consistently with the bat, ball and fielding worked out a lot for India in its victories. Jadeja was having a solid Asia Cup 2022 till he got injured. In the first match against Pakistan, he played a match-winning knock of 35 and registered figures of 0/11 in two overs. In the next match against Hong Kong, he did not bat but took 1/15 with the ball and fielded really well.

The star all-rounder is having a solid 2022 so far, both with bat and ball. In nine T20Is this year, Jadeja has scored 201 runs in eight innings at an average of 50.25. His best individual score is 46* this year in the format. Besides this, he has taken five wickets, with best figures of 1/15. Meanwhile, Jadeja took to Instagram on September 6 to announce that his surgery was successful and will start rehabilitation soon.

"The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes," said Jadeja in a post.

India's T20 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. 

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

Ravindra JadejaRavindra Jadeja news updateRavindra Jadeja newsRavindra Jadeja updateRavindra Jadeja injuryRavindra Jadeja injury updateIndia squad for T20 World Cup 2022India squad for T20 World CupIndia Squad T20 WCIndia Squad for T20 World Cup News UpdateIndia Squad for T20 World Cup 2022 newsIndia Squad for T20 World Cup update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022