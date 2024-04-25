India' T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: Who Are The Confirmed Names? Who Are The Contenders Vying For A Spot?

India's selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar is going to have some sleepless nights ahead of the squad announcement for the T20 World Cup 2024. Except for a few names, one cannot for sure still say that this is going to be the squad that will be in USA and West Indies for the mega event. There have been some outstanding performances in IPL 2024 which will make the job of the selectors even more tough. The tournament starts in June and the squad is likely to be announced by the start of May.

Some of the names who are almost confirmed are veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav as the leading wrist spinner. Arshdeep Singh has had a good IPL so far, so he should too make the cut. But there are still nine spots up for grabs.

Will Hardik Pandya get picked?

Hardik Pandya, the batting all-rounder, is not in great form either with bat or ball which is a huge concern. However, if he is bowling and batting without any discomfort, Hardik should make the cut. Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh are two names who are fighting for one spot in India playing 11 at the World Cup. But selectors may opt to take both of them to WC as backups for each other. Shivam should easily make it as he can bowl too.

Three-way battle really for keeper's slot

The fight is for the wicketkeeper's slot. There are six contenders in the form of Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson and Dinesh Karthik. But the real battle mostly should be between Pant, Samson and Rahul. One or maybe two of them could be picked, depending upon what roles they are told to play.

The bowling department: Tough fight among pacers

Kuldeep should definitely be the first choice wrist spinner. But India will need another spinner, maybe a wrist or a finger spinner. It could be a battle between Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal who make the cut.

Then come the pacers. Apart from Bumrah and Arshdeep, India will need 2 more pacers. These two names are very hard to pick. Delhi Capitals' Khaleel Ahmed, Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan, Punjab Kings' Harshal Patel, and even Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar have become contenders for the spot.

With no Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj completely out of form, India will have to make a bold choice. Mayank Yadav can be a surprise and bold pick but also a risky one. He has an X-factor which is his extreme pace. But he also lacks experience.

India's likely T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant/Sanju Samson/KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Two more pacers and one spinner