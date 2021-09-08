India T20 World Cup squad announced: No place for Shikhar Dhawan as KL Rahul, Varun Charavarthy included in team

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India on Wednesday (September 8) announced the Team India squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. The announcement was made by BCCI secretary Jay Shah and selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma.

Along with the original squad, the selectors also picked travelling reserves who will go to the UAE alongside the 15-member squad as per COVID-19 protocols.

Here’s the Team India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2021:

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.

Notably, India have been placed in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and two qualifiers.

The Virat Kohli-led team will start their campaign in a blockbuster clash with Pakistan on October 24. India will play all but one of their four matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They will take on Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

India's T20 World Cup Schedule: Oct 24: vs Pakistan (Dubai), Oct 31: vs New Zealand (Dubai); Nov 3: vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi); Nov 5: vs Qualifier - B1 (Dubai) ; Nov 8: vs Qualifier - A2 (Dubai).