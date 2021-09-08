हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC T20 World Cup

India T20 World Cup squad announced: No place for Shikhar Dhawan as KL Rahul, Varun Charavarthy included in team

Along with the original squad, the selectors also picked travelling reserves who will go to the UAE alongside the 15-member squad as per COVID-19 protocols.

India T20 World Cup squad announced: No place for Shikhar Dhawan as KL Rahul, Varun Charavarthy included in team
File image (Source: Twitter)

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India on Wednesday (September 8) announced the Team India squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. The announcement was made by BCCI secretary Jay Shah and selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma.

Along with the original squad, the selectors also picked travelling reserves who will go to the UAE alongside the 15-member squad as per COVID-19 protocols.

Here’s the Team India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2021:

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.

Notably, India have been placed in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and two qualifiers.

The Virat Kohli-led team will start their campaign in a blockbuster clash with Pakistan on October 24. India will play all but one of their four matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They will take on Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

India's T20 World Cup Schedule: Oct 24: vs Pakistan (Dubai), Oct 31: vs New Zealand (Dubai); Nov 3: vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi); Nov 5: vs Qualifier - B1 (Dubai) ; Nov 8: vs Qualifier - A2 (Dubai).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ICC T20 World CupTeam IndiaBCCI
Next
Story

India vs England 5th Test: Jos Buttler will be back as vice-captain and keep wickets, confirms Joe Root

Must Watch

PT4M16S

Assam: A big boat accident takes place in Majuli, 60 people missing after two boats collide