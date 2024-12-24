India To Face Pakistan On THIS Date In ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Check Full Schedule, Timings, Venues

Rohit Sharma led India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai in the much-anticipated Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 match as International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally unveiled the full schedule for the eight-team tournament, which will take place from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and UAE.

India will open their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20. They will also face New Zealand on March 2 in the group stage.

Notably, the Champions Trophy returns to the cricket calendar for the first time since the last edition was staged in 2017, with defending champions Pakistan hosting their first global cricket tournament since 1996, alongside the UAE which was confirmed as the neutral venue.

The thrilling 19-day competition will see Bangladesh, India, New Zealand and Pakistan form Group A with Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa in Group B.

The stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi will host the matches in Pakistan, while Dubai will host the matches in the UAE.

Meanwhile, the Champions Trophy 2025 will begin with hosts Pakistan facing New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi.

Other key match-ups include Afghanistan facing South Africa on February 21 in Karachi and Australia facing against England in Lahore on February 22, ahead of an unmissable Pakistan versus India contest on 23 February in Dubai.

The first semi-final of the tournament is scheduled to be played on March 4 in Dubai and the second semi-final slated for March 5 in Lahore.

Lahore will host the final on March 9, however if India qualifies for the final it will be played in Dubai, where the victorious team will claim the famous white jackets. Both semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

"The ICC is delighted to release the schedule for the Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, marking the tournament's much-anticipated return since 2017. The thrilling competition, in which eight teams battle it out to claim the iconic white jackets, will provide fans with 15 matches of unmissable entertainment," said ICC Chairman Jay Shah in a statement.

"This edition will take place in Pakistan and the UAE, and with Dubai also serving as the home of the ICC headquarters, it represents an opportunity to showcase the best of cricket with heritage and modernity. This Champions Trophy is truly poised to be an unmissable celebration of the World Cricket’s finest," he added.

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule:

February 19 – Pakistan v New Zealand, National Stadium, Karachi

February 20 – Bangladesh v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

February 21 – Afghanistan v South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi

February 22 – Australia v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

February 23 – Pakistan v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

February 24 - Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

February 25 – Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

February 26 – Afghanistan v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

February 27 – Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

February 28 – Afghanistan v Australia, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

March 1 – South Africa v England, National Stadium, Karachi

March 2 – New Zealand v India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

March 4 – Semi-final 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai*

March 5 – Semi-final 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore**

March 9 – Final - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore***

All matches start at 14h00 Pakistan Standard Time

* Semi-final 1 will involve India if they qualify

**Semi-final 2 will involve Pakistan if they qualify

*** If India qualify for the final it will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai