India To Play Pakistan At Least Five Times Till ICC Cricket World Cup 2023; Check Schedule Here

The last six months of the year will be filled with exciting cricket action for the fans, especially from India and Pakistan. The arch-rivals will be playing each other for a number of times on the cricket field this year and the fans cannot wait for these games. One knows what India and Pakistan will definitely play in the Asia Cup and Wor Cup but there are two more tournaments wherein the two sides will meet.

In Asia Cup 2023, India and Pakistan have been grouped together along with Nepal. Men in Blue and Men in Green will play each other for a minium of two times in Asia Cup. India will meet Babar Azam and Co against in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 15 at the world’s biggest cricket grounds Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.



In Asia Cup and World Cup, India and Pakistan play each other three times. But these are not the only cricket matches that the two countries will play in cricket. India and Pakistan’s Youth teams will play in Emerging Asia Cup 2023. Not to forget, India are also sending teams for Asian Games 2023. Pakistan are also likely to play in the Asian Games, knowing it will give them a strong chance to medal at the mega event.

BCCI, in its 19th Apex Council meeting, confirmed that India will be participating in the Asian Games 2023, which is to be held in Hangzhou, China. Not to forget, Asian Games will be held from September 23 to October 8 and the dates clash with the World Cup, which starts in India on October 5. That is why BCCI are sending their 'B' team to Asian Games. The India 'B' side might include the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Umran Malik. R Ashwin is also likely to take part in the tournament.