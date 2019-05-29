close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India to UK flight bookings surge for World Cup

Out of the countries that are participating in the cricket tournament, which will end on July 14, the greatest growth in flight bookings to the UK had come from India (over 17,505). 

India to UK flight bookings surge for World Cup
PTI File photo

New Delhi: India will have the most travelling fans at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, which begins in the UK from Thursday, according to an analysis.

As of May 21, flight bookings overall made through all global distribution systems (GDS) to the UK for the period of the tournament, plus two days either side, had increased by over 47,939 (over 3 per cent) compared to the same period the previous year, according to an analysis conducted by travel commerce platform Travelport, read a statement.

Out of the countries that are participating in the cricket tournament, which will end on July 14, the greatest growth in flight bookings to the UK had come from India (over 17,505). This was followed by South Africa (over 2,654), Bangladesh (over 1,565) and Pakistan (over 1,449).

Stephen Shurrock, Chief Commercial Officer, Travelport, said in a statement: "We are pleased to see the Cricket World Cup is attracting more people to visit the UK, with overall flight bookings up by more than 45,000 during the event. With two previous Cricket World Cup wins to its name and a hugely passionate supporter base, it is no surprise to see there has been a significant surge in flight bookings from India."

Shurrock continued: "Supporters based in South Africa also appear optimistic about their chances of winning the tournament with the second highest number of travelling fans. While flight bookings from Australia are slightly down, with a large expatriate community already in the UK, booking volumes from Australia in excess of 90,000 for the period of the tournament and the team among the favourites to win, we`re sure their supporters will be out in full force." 

All data of the analysis is derived from Travelport`s interpretation of relevant Marketing Information Data Transfer (MIDT) data.

GDS are vast hi-tech reservation networks that allow travel agents, travel management companies and large corporations, among others, to search and book airline seats, hotel rooms, rental cars, and other travel related items. Additional bookings will have been made directly with airlines, which may or may not also have a GDS presence.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019Live cricket scorecardWorld Cup 2019Cricket World Cup 2019
Next
Story

Injured Dale Steyn to miss World Cup opener against England

Must Watch

PT10M36S

Watch: Public suggestions on new members of Modi cabinet