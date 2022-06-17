Talismanic India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who is making comeback to the national side, shared a photo with his teammates ahead of Test team's departure to England. India is scheduled to play one of Test a Birmingham. Pujara is making a Test comeback after a superb run in County Cricket. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are also back in the national squad.

The star Test batter of India is seen posing with teammates Shardul Thakur, former captain Virat Kohli, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, and Prasidh Krishna in the photo.

Pujara took to Instagram to share the post and captioned it: "Ready for the next challenge, UK bound".

While Rishabh Pant is leading a team India against South Africa in a five-match T20I series, several players have left for England on June 16.

India are set to lock horns with England at Old Trafford starting on July 1. The match is counted as the fifth Test of India's 2021 series in England, which they lead by 2-1. The scheduled final Test was postponed at the last minute after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

The match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1-5. India currently leads the Test series 2-1. The fifth Test match, which was supposed to be held in Old Trafford, Manchester last year, was cancelled due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian contingent.

India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain) Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.