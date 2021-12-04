India tour of South Africa: Virat Kohli and Co to play only Tests and ODIs, T20Is to be rescheduled in 2022

The Omicron threat will not be able to stop Indian men's cricket team from touring South Africa this month. Cricket South Africa (CSA), on Saturday (Decemeber 3) confirmed the news that 'the India Tour will continue as originally scheduled, with a few adjustment to the logistical arrangements, such as the arrival time of the India Team'.

The CSA release state that the arrival timings of the India team will be moved out by a week, to allow for effective logistical planning. It also said that the T20Is will be dropped from this year's tour and will be played next year some time.

That means India will play only Tests and ODIs on their tour to SA. They will play 3 Tests and ODIs eacg. The 4 T20Is, as planned earlier, will be rescheduled in next year.

INDIA TOUR TO SOUTH AFRICA CONFIRMED

3 Tests
3 ODIs The 4 T20I matches will be rescheduled in the new year

CSA said that matches will be played keeping in mind the Bubble Safe Environment (BSEs) and all efforts are being put to create a safe playing environment for players.

The venues for the tour are not yet decided due to the last-minute logistical changes but CSA said that they will come out with a schedule in next two days.

CSA’s main focus is to safeguard the cricket biosphere by managing strict entry standards and limited movement outside of its cordon. CSA will confirm the venues in the next 48 hours, said CSA in a release.

Pholetsi Moseki, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Cricket South Africa, said, "I would like to thank both the leadership of Cricket South Africa, as well as the leadership of the BCCI for working so tirelessly to make this tour a reality. Even under the most uncertain times, the Boards kept the light of hope alive and kept us anticipating that this tour will indeed take place. For us as CSA it is always a meeting of old friends when the Proteas take on India, but we will still present the fans with a compelling proposition and a great spectacle to watch. I would like to take this opportunity to also thank our commercial partners and fans, as we promise them a great game of cricket ahead."