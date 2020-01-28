India U19 vs Australia U19 World Cup Super League Quarterfinal preview, Potchefstroom weather and JB Marks Oval pitch report

India Under 19 cricket team clashes with Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Quarterfinal at JB Marks Oval in South Africa's Potchefstroom at 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time on Tuesday (January 28, 2020). While India topped Group A defeating Sri Lanka (by 90 runs), Japan (by 10 wickets) and New Zealand (44 runs, DLS method), Australia were second-ranked in Group B behind the West Indies. The Australian U19 team lost to the West Indies by three wickets but bounced back to beat Nigeria by 10 wickets and then edged out England by two wickets to book their place in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Quarterfinals.

The two teams between them share seven ICC Cricket World Cup titles with Australia winning the inaugural championship in 1988 followed by triumphs in 2002 and 2010. India, on the other hand, are the most successful team bagging the trophy in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

JB Marks Oval pitch is ideal for big scores with an even pace and bounce. The weather in Potchefstroom will be partly sunny but pleasant. There will be some cloud cover but their is no forecast of rain. The maximum temperature will reach 32 degrees Celcius, according to accuweather.com.

The India U19 vs Australia U19 ICC World Cup Super League Quarterfinal match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be on Hotstar.

One of the most interesting battles in the match will be between two leg spinners - India's Ravi Bishnoi and Australian Tanveer Sangha. Both the bowlers have taken 10 wickets each in the tournament so far and their form will play a crucial role in their team's performance. Australia do no enjoy a great record against India in the U19 matches since 2013 and have lost four while one match has been rained out. However, the U19 clashes have seen different players taking part in the matches due to the age restrictions.

Indian batting has been pretty impressive with the opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena along with captain Priyam Garg among the runs. The Indian pacer department too is well served with Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh troubling the opposition with their pace and line.

Australian captain Mckenzie Harvey has had a good tournament so far while Conor Sully can trouble the opposing team with his pace bowling as well as batting. Jake Fraser-McGurk, too, can be a big threat with the bat.

India U19 squad: Priyam Garg (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra.

Australia U19 squad: Mackenzie Harvey (captain), Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Liam Scott, Patrick Rowe (wicketkeeper), Tanveer Sangha, Connor Sully, Todd Murphy, Bradley Simpson, Liam Marshall, Corey Kelly, Matthew Willans, Cooper Connolly.