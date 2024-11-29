India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2024: Match Preview, Live Streaming Details, Venue, Date, Time And More

ACC IND vs PAK U19: The much-awaited ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 is set to kick off on November 29, bringing together some of the best young cricketing talent from across Asia. The tournament, running until December 8, will see eight teams India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the UAE, and Japan competing for glory.

India vs Pakistan: The Ultimate Rivalry

Among the tournament’s highlights, the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 clash stands out as the most anticipated fixture. Scheduled for Saturday, November 30, at 10:30 AM IST, the match will take place at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Fans can catch all the live action on the Sony Sports Network or via live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

This encounter, steeped in history and rivalry, promises to be a high-octane affair as both teams aim to establish dominance early in the competition. With Pakistan’s U19 squad boasting multiple Asia Cup titles and India’s rich legacy in youth cricket, this fixture will likely be a spectacle of skills, strategy, and emotion.

IND vs PAK: Match Details

Match: India U19 vs Pakistan U19

Date: November 30, 2024

Time: 10:30 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Tournament Structure and Key Teams

The teams are divided into two groups:

Group A: Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

Group B: India, Pakistan, UAE, Japan

India, one of the tournament favorites, will face stiff competition not only from Pakistan but also from defending champions Bangladesh, who clinched their maiden title in 2023 with a dominant final victory over the UAE.

This tournament offers a platform for the region’s brightest young cricketers to shine. For India and Pakistan, the rivalry transcends borders, creating gripping contests that have often mirrored their senior teams’ intensity. Both sides will look to start strong in this pivotal group-stage encounter.

The ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 is more than a competition; it is a stepping stone for young players aiming to make a mark on the international stage. With the clash between India and Pakistan serving as an early highlight, cricket fans can expect a thrilling battle of skill and temperament as the next generation of cricketing stars showcases their potential.