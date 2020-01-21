India Under-19 qualify for Super League, Bangladesh stay perfect

India have qualified for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Cricket World Cup Super League Quarter Finals after a stunning ten-wicket victory over Japan in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Ravi Bishnoi took four for five as India bowled out the tournament debutants for 41 before chasing down the target to reach the next stage of South Africa 2020 with a game to spare.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are on the cusp of joining the defending champions in the Super League after a comfortable victory over Scotland for their second win of Group C.

Their place in the next stage would be confirmed if Pakistan beat Zimbabwe on Wednesday – a result which would also see Pakistan progress, while New Zealand face Sri Lanka.

Wednesday’s other two fixtures both come in Group D, with UAE and Afghanistan – victorious in the first round of matches – facing off, while hosts South Africa face Canada as both sides look for their first victories of the competition.

India qualify as Japan revel in momentous occasion

Ravi Bishnoi and Kartik Tyagi were the destroyers in chief as India sped to a swift ten-wicket victory over newcomers Japan.

Japan batted first but found one of the favourites too strong an opposition with ball in hand en route to being bowled out for 41.

Big-game expertise proved key in the first innings but the young Japanese side will take some strong learning from the experience.

Bishnoi, with figures of four for five in eight overs, and Tyagi (three for 10) never gave Japan a sniff, with India disciplined from start to finish in their bid for an impressive win in Bloemfontein.

The four-time champions wasted no time in chasing down the target, requiring just 4.5 overs to reach 42 for no loss.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 29 not out from 18 balls, while opening partner, 15-year-old Kumar Kushagra was 13 not out by the time they crossed the winning line.

There was a silver lining to the day, with two birthdays celebrated between the two sides.

Japan's Kento Ota-Dobell turned 17, while Indian player Dhruv Chand Jurel turned 19.

They received cake after the match, and both teams marked the occasion to emphasise the importance of development as well as success in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup.

"It was a great experience to get Player of the Match for my performance and taking four wickets," Bishnoi said of his display.

"The whole team has enjoyed today's win, and we have also enjoyed our teammate’s birthday while being able to cut cake with him.”

Hat-trick hero Hassan takes Bangladesh to the brink

Spinner Rakibul Hasan took a stunning hat-trick as Bangladesh moved closer to the knockout stages with a seven-wicket victory over Scotland in Potchefstroom.

The Scots were bowled out for 89 – with Hassan finishing with figures of four for 20 including the scalps of Kess Sajjad, Lyle Robertson and Charlie Peet in successive balls.

Bangladesh reached the target within 17 overs, though Scotland did force a fight back with a sterling bowling performance from seamer Sean Fischer-Keogh (three for 27), before Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s 35 not out steered his side to the line.

This win leaves the Asian nation top of Group C with four points, and a place in the Super League would be theirs as soon as Wednesday should Pakistan beat Zimbabwe in Potchefstroom.

Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali was pleased with his side's clinical display so far in the tournament, having opened the tournament with a nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe on Saturday.

"It feels good to win back to back matches and gives us some confidence heading to our next game against Pakistan. We will try to beat them and look at getting to the next round having finished at the top of the group," said Ali.

Hat-trick hero Hassan added, "I feel very great today with getting the first hat-trick of my career. My teammates were also excited."

Brief Scores

India Under 19s beat Japan Under 19s by ten wickets, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Japan 41 not out, 22.5 overs (Shu Noguchi 7; Ravi Bishnoi 4-5, Kartik Tyagi 3-10), India 42-0, 4.5 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 29 not out, Kumar Kushagra 13 not out)

Bangladesh Under 19s beat Scotland Under 19s by seven wickets, Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom

Scotland 89 all out, 30.3 overs (Uzzair Sha 28; Rakibul Hasan 4-20, Shoriful Islam 2-13), Bangladesh 91-3, 16.4 overs (Mahmudal Hasan Joy 35 not out; Sean Fischer-Keogh 3-27)