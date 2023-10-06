trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671937
NewsCricket
IND VS AFG LIVE STREAMING

India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 Men's Cricket Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs AFG Final Live In India?

India's performance has been nothing short of exceptional.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 09:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 Men's Cricket Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs AFG Final Live In India?

The stage is set for a historic showdown as the Indian men's cricket team takes on Afghanistan in the final of the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket tournament. In their debut appearance at the Asian Games, the Indian team has been unstoppable, and they are now just one step away from securing the coveted gold medal. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, no strangers to the Asian Games cricket finals, are determined to claim their first gold.
 

Also Read: From Shikhar Dhawan To Dinesh Karthik: Top 10 Cricketers To Get Divorced - In Pics

The Road to the Final

India embarked on their journey with a quarter-final victory over Nepal, displaying their dominance in T20 cricket. Their spinners, Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar, played pivotal roles in a convincing win over Bangladesh in the semi-finals. India's performance has been nothing short of exceptional.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, started their campaign with a thrilling victory against Sri Lanka in the quarter-finals. They continued their momentum with an upset win over Pakistan in the semi-finals, demonstrating their potential to compete at the highest level.

India vs Afghanistan T20 Head-to-Head

In their T20I encounters, India and Afghanistan have faced each other four times, with India emerging victorious on each occasion. This record adds an interesting dimension to the final clash, with Afghanistan eager to break the jinx.

Live Streaming Details

Cricket enthusiasts can catch all the action live on Sony Liv, while the match will also be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels in India.

Match Schedule and Timings

The bronze medal match between Bangladesh and Pakistan will kick off at 6:30 AM IST, setting the stage for the grand finale. The much-anticipated gold medal match between India and Afghanistan will commence at 11:30 AM IST on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

TAGS

IND vs AFG Live streamingIndia vs Afghanistan live streamingAsian Games 2023 cricket final live streamIndia vs Afghanistan T20 final live telecastWatch India vs Afghanistan cricket final onlineLive stream India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023India vs Afghanistan cricket match streamingAsian Games 2023 cricket final scheduleIND vs AFG cricket final timeIndia vs afghanistan men's cricket final liveLive telecast of India vs Afghanistan cricket matchHow to watch India vs Afghanistan final liveWhere to watch IND vs AFG cricket finalAsian Games 2023 cricket final India timeIndia vs Afghanistan cricket match online streamingWatch cricket final India vs AfghanistanLive coverage of India vs Afghanistan cricket finalIndia vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 live streamIndia vs Afghanistan cricket final match updatesStream India vs Afghanistan cricket finalIndia vs Afghanistan cricket final TV channelsAsian Games 2023 cricket final broadcastIndia vs Afghani

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train