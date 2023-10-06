The stage is set for a historic showdown as the Indian men's cricket team takes on Afghanistan in the final of the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket tournament. In their debut appearance at the Asian Games, the Indian team has been unstoppable, and they are now just one step away from securing the coveted gold medal. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, no strangers to the Asian Games cricket finals, are determined to claim their first gold.



The Road to the Final

India embarked on their journey with a quarter-final victory over Nepal, displaying their dominance in T20 cricket. Their spinners, Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar, played pivotal roles in a convincing win over Bangladesh in the semi-finals. India's performance has been nothing short of exceptional.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, started their campaign with a thrilling victory against Sri Lanka in the quarter-finals. They continued their momentum with an upset win over Pakistan in the semi-finals, demonstrating their potential to compete at the highest level.

India vs Afghanistan T20 Head-to-Head

In their T20I encounters, India and Afghanistan have faced each other four times, with India emerging victorious on each occasion. This record adds an interesting dimension to the final clash, with Afghanistan eager to break the jinx.

Live Streaming Details

Cricket enthusiasts can catch all the action live on Sony Liv, while the match will also be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels in India.

Match Schedule and Timings

The bronze medal match between Bangladesh and Pakistan will kick off at 6:30 AM IST, setting the stage for the grand finale. The much-anticipated gold medal match between India and Afghanistan will commence at 11:30 AM IST on Saturday, October 7, 2023.