India Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 9 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs AFG World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Team India will take on Afghanistan in match No. 9 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma’s side have begun the tournament on a winning note, beating five-time world champions Australia by six wickets in Chennai on Sunday.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, were humbled by Bangladesh by six wickets in their first match in Dharamsala last week. India will look to continue their winning run in the tournament and move towards the top of the table ahead of their much-awaited clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday.

Team India opener Shubman Gill is still ruled out with illness and has stayed back in Chennai as he is suffering from dengue fever. Ishan Kishan is likely to continue opening the batting with Rohit Sharma.

It will be a homecoming for former India captain Virat Kohli, who will be playing in front of a pavilion named after him as he gets ready to renew the rivalry with Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. Kohli and Naveen were involved in a much-publicized fight during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season while turning out for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants respectively.

Here are all the details about India vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 in New Delhi HERE…

When is India vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 going to take place?

The India vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 will take place on Wednesday, October 11.

Where is India vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 going to take place?

The India vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will India vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 start?

The India vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch India vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 on TV in India?

The India vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 in India?

The India vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

India vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi