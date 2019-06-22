close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Live Updates

India will look to seal easy points when they lock horns with minnows Afghanistan in their fifth match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Hampshire on Saturday.

India vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Live Updates
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

India won the toss and opted to bat first against minnows Afghanistan in their fifth match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Hampshire on Saturday.

Here are the live updates:

# The Men in Blue have made just one change in their Playing XI. Mohammad Shami has been brought in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been sidelined for at least two matches due to a hamstring injury. 

# India win the toss and opt to bat first against Afghanistan!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes. 

India will look to seal easy points when they lock horns with minnows Afghanistan in their fifth match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Hampshire on Saturday.

Virat Kohli's team is currently standing at the fourth spot with seven points, having sealed three wins in four matches they have played so far. The Men in Blue's clash against New Zealand was washed out due to incessant rain.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have lost all of their five matches and are standing at the bottom of the points table.

However, India have suffered a major blow as their star opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the quadrennial event due to a thumb injury. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also been sidelined for at least two games due to a hamstring injury.

Vijay Shankar, who was called up as Dhawan's replacement during Pakistan clash, was hit on his toe by a Jasprit Bumrah yorker during a practice session on Wednesday. However, he had said during a press conference that he is feeling a lot better and is not likely to feature during Afghanistan match.
The two squads are as follows:

India: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

 

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019Live cricket scoreboardWorld Cup 2019IndiaAfghanistanVirat Kohli
Next
Story

Wahab Riaz rings warning bell ahead of South Africa clash

Must Watch

PT59S

Watch top news stories