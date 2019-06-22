India vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Live Updates

India won the toss and opted to bat first against minnows Afghanistan in their fifth match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Hampshire on Saturday.

Here are the live updates:

# The Men in Blue have made just one change in their Playing XI. Mohammad Shami has been brought in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been sidelined for at least two matches due to a hamstring injury.

# India win the toss and opt to bat first against Afghanistan!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

India will look to seal easy points when they lock horns with minnows Afghanistan in their fifth match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Hampshire on Saturday.

Virat Kohli's team is currently standing at the fourth spot with seven points, having sealed three wins in four matches they have played so far. The Men in Blue's clash against New Zealand was washed out due to incessant rain.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have lost all of their five matches and are standing at the bottom of the points table.

However, India have suffered a major blow as their star opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the quadrennial event due to a thumb injury. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also been sidelined for at least two games due to a hamstring injury.

Vijay Shankar, who was called up as Dhawan's replacement during Pakistan clash, was hit on his toe by a Jasprit Bumrah yorker during a practice session on Wednesday. However, he had said during a press conference that he is feeling a lot better and is not likely to feature during Afghanistan match.

The two squads are as follows:

India: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.