India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021: Rashid Khan urges fans to come to stadium with tickets - WATCH

Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan on Tuesday urged fans to "respect the rules and support" the organisers of the T20 World Cup by coming to the stadium with a ticket.

More than 16,000 tickets had been issued for the game between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Dubai. However, thousands of ticketless fans travelled to the venue and then attempted to force entry into the stadium last week.

"I'm super excited about tomorrow's AFGvIND game. I was disappointed at the scenes last weekend; we need to fly our national flag high and do our country proud. Pls respect rules & support the organisers @ICC@T20WorldCup@AbuDhabiCricket, only coming to the stadium with a ticket," tweeted Rashid.

I’m super excited about tomorrow’s AFGvIND game. I was disappointed at the scenes last weekend; we need to fly our national flag high & do our country proud. Pls respect rules & support the organisers @ICC @T20WorldCup @AbuDhabiCricket, only coming to the stadium with a ticket pic.twitter.com/GXsf1vSoiR — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 2, 2021

After the incident, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had asked the Emirates Cricket Board to undertake a full investigation regarding crowd behaviour during the ICC men's T20 World Cup game between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, it will be a change in venue for India after playing both their opening games at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as they will play Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.