In a thrilling showdown between India and Australia at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on September 22, Mohammed Shami emerged as the undisputed star of the match. His magnificent five-wicket haul not only dismantled the Australian batting order but also provided a light-hearted moment in conversation with commentator Harsha Bhogle. Let's dive into the action-packed first ODI and Shami's amusing banter with Bhogle.

Harsha Bhogle - were you feeling the heat today?



Shami's Stunning Five-Wicket Haul

Replacing the rested Mohammed Siraj, Shami took center stage in the first ODI. He wasted no time in making his presence felt, dismissing Mitchell Marsh in the very first over. Despite battling the scorching heat, Shami roared back to claim the crucial wickets of Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mathew Short, and Sean Abbott, finishing with impressive figures of 5/51. His fiery spell sent shockwaves through the Australian camp and solidified his reputation as a formidable fast bowler.

Banter in the Mid-Match Show

After his spellbinding performance, Shami indulged in a light-hearted exchange with commentator Harsha Bhogle. When asked whether the heat had prompted his mid-match break, Shami quipped, "Haan, sayad, aaplog to AC me they, hamlog bahar they, garmi to tha hi (Yes, maybe, you guys were in the AC, we were outside, it was hot [chuckles])." His wit and humor endeared him to fans and showcased his easygoing nature, even in high-pressure situations.

Making the Most of the Opportunity

Shami was also queried about seizing the opportunity following Mohammed Siraj's heroics in the Asia Cup 2023 final. In his characteristic style, he responded, "Bahot Khushi ke baat hai aaplog ke liye to, aapko bolne milta hay (It’s a good thing because it gives you guys an opportunity to talk about it)." He emphasized the camaraderie he shares with Siraj, attributing their success to years of playing together.

World Cup Prospects

With his stellar performance, Shami has firmly positioned himself as a contender for India's playing XI in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup. His ability to deliver under pressure and his consistency make him an asset to the Indian cricket team.

Australia's Innings

Shami's brilliance with the ball was complemented by a clinical bowling performance from Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja, who each claimed one wicket. Together, they limited Australia to a total of 276 runs in their allotted 50 overs. David Warner top-scored for Australia with a well-crafted 52 off 53 balls, but it was not enough to propel his team to a formidable total.