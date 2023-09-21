India Vs Australia 1st ODI Probable Playing XI: Will Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin Feature In Mohali Match?

India will play Australia in the three-match ODI series that kicksoff on September 22 in Mohali. In the first two ODIs, India will miss the services of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and captain Rohit Sharma as these three experienced campaigners have been rested by the BCCI selectors. In Rohit's absence, KL Rahul will lead the side and will also be on the wicketkeeping duty. Not to forget, Ruturaj Gaikwad has received a ODI call-up. He is likely to feature in the playing 11, at least in the first two matches.

One more interesting selection for the Australia ODIs was that off spin-bowling all-rounder R Ashwin. After the conclusion of Asia Cup 2023, India captain Rohit had said that he is in constant touch with Ashwin over the phone. With injury to Axar Patel, India may choose between Ashwin and Washington Sundar for the World Cup. Axar remains a part of the World Cup squad but he ended up injurig his thigh in the Asia Cup 2023 clash vs Bangladesh.

Both Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin should be tested out in the first ODI. Iyer had a back spasm in Asia Cup 2023. He was rested for all the remaining games after the Pakistan clash. Iyer has recovered now and it will be interesting to see how he goes in the first ODI. Keep an eye out on Ashwin as well. He had played his last ODI in January 2022.

Just a lazy couple of hours in the nets for Steve Smith _ #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/EApRSnemfK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 20, 2023

As far as Australia are concerned, they will miss Travis Head, who is out out due to hand fracture. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc return to the squad as well as Steve Smith. They should all feature in the playing 11 vs India in Mohali. With Head missing, Australia will use Mitchell Marsh as the opener for these ODIs. Josh Inglis is likely to make way for Steve Smith. Glenn Maxwell is also back in the fold. He has recently become a father and would be looking to smash his first ODI ton since becoming a dad.

India Playing 11 For Australia in 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

Australia Playing 11 for India in 1st ODI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood