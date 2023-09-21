India Vs Australia 1st ODI: Rahul Dravid Reveals Real Reason Behind Resting Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma

The stage is set for a captivating showdown between India and Australia in the first ODI of their three-match series. As cricket fans eagerly await this battle at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, September 22, the spotlight shines brightly on the words of Rahul Dravid, India's head coach. Dravid's quotes reveal crucial insights into the team's strategy and preparations for this crucial encounter, one that could catapult India to the No.1 ranking in all three formats.

Rahul Dravid said "The decision to rest Kohli and Rohit was taken after mutual discussion & consultation as the team wanted them to be fresh mentally and physically for the World Cup". [JioCinema] pic.twitter.com/BAyB32QL1R — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 21, 2023

Resting Kohli and Rohit: A World Cup Priority

In a strategic move aimed at prioritizing the World Cup, Rahul Dravid affirmed, "The team wants Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fresh both physically and mentally for the World Cup hence they were rested for the first two ODIs." This decision underscores India's commitment to long-term success and the well-being of their star players in the face of a gruelling cricket calendar.

Backing Suryakumar Yadav: A Show of Confidence

Dravid's unwavering belief in Suryakumar Yadav was evident when he stated, "We completely back Suryakumar Yadav, we believe he will turn it around in ODI, will be getting an opportunity in the first 2 ODIs." This public show of confidence not only bolsters Yadav's spirits but also reflects India's dedication to nurturing and empowering emerging talents.

Ashwin's Return: A Strategic Choice

The return of Ravichandran Ashwin to the ODI format after a hiatus of nearly 20 months is a calculated move, as per Dravid's words: "The experience of Ashwin is good for us; he can contribute with the bat at 8, and he was always in plans if there was an injury issue." Ashwin's experience and all-round prowess can be a significant asset to the team.

This ODI clash between India and Australia promises to be an enthralling contest, with Australia seeking to continue their recent success against India in ODI series, while India, fresh from a commanding performance in the Asia Cup, aims to address any remaining concerns. The probable XIs for the match include the likes of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and KL Rahul for India, and David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Steven Smith for Australia. The depth in both teams is evident, making every player's contribution critical to their respective teams' success.