topStoriesenglish2570817
NewsCricket
IND VS AUS 1ST TEST

THIS Indian Spinner Will Miss out from IND vs AUS 1st Test: Venkatapathy Raju

Australia's last tour of India was in 2017. India won that series 2-1. India is the current holder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the series in Australia in 2020-21.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 11:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

THIS Indian Spinner Will Miss out from IND vs AUS 1st Test: Venkatapathy Raju

Team India's chances of making it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship are very much alive with four Test against Australia at home in hand. India needs to win the series to claim the spot in the summit clash where Rohit Sharma's side will face Pat Cummins Australia again, probably at Lord's in England. However, to make this dream of playing consecutive finals of WTC India needs to make sure that they dominate the Australian side at home. India's success mantra to dominate any side in world cricket is 'Spin Bowling Attack' over the past few decades. In the first Test at Nagpur, India has the luxury of four top-quality spinners in the name of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. It is most likely that India will go with four spin-bowling options. So who will miss out?

Also Read: Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat? Who will replace Rishabh Pant? Here's what stats suggest

Former India cricketer Venkatapathy Raju has expressed that Kuldeep Yadav will warm the bench while Ashwin, Axar and Jadeja will play Nagpur Test. "Kuldeep has had success in the recent past but in white-ball cricket, he still has to go long way in red-ball cricket. On the other hand, what Axar has done in the last year or so with the ball in hand in the longest format of the game is exceptional. R Ashwin is the best spin bowling option in the team and Ravindra Jadeja's all-round ability makes selection easy. So I think Kuldeep will miss out, "Venkatapathy Raju said during media interaction ahead of the match

Venkatapathy Raju is a part of Viacom18 Sports’ Expert Panel for SA20. All matches are live on JioCinema, Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD, Sports18 Khel and Colors Tamil in your story.

Australia's last tour of India was in 2017. India won that series 2-1. India is the current holder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the series in Australia in 2020-21.
The series will consist of four Test matches. The series is a big one for both teams as they look to nail down a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Live Tv

IND vs AUS 1st TestIND vs AUS 1st Test news updateIND vs AUS 1st Test newsIND vs AUS 1st Test updateIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia news updateIndia vs Australia NewsIndia vs Australia updateNagpur TestNagpur Test news updateNagpur Test newsNagpur Test updateBorder-Gavaskar TrophyBorder-Gavaskar Trophy news updateBorder-Gavaskar Trophy newsBorder-Gavaskar Trophy updateKuldeep YadavKuldeep Yadav news updateKuldeep Yadav newsKuldeep Yadav update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?