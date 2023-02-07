Team India's chances of making it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship are very much alive with four Test against Australia at home in hand. India needs to win the series to claim the spot in the summit clash where Rohit Sharma's side will face Pat Cummins Australia again, probably at Lord's in England. However, to make this dream of playing consecutive finals of WTC India needs to make sure that they dominate the Australian side at home. India's success mantra to dominate any side in world cricket is 'Spin Bowling Attack' over the past few decades. In the first Test at Nagpur, India has the luxury of four top-quality spinners in the name of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. It is most likely that India will go with four spin-bowling options. So who will miss out?

Former India cricketer Venkatapathy Raju has expressed that Kuldeep Yadav will warm the bench while Ashwin, Axar and Jadeja will play Nagpur Test. "Kuldeep has had success in the recent past but in white-ball cricket, he still has to go long way in red-ball cricket. On the other hand, what Axar has done in the last year or so with the ball in hand in the longest format of the game is exceptional. R Ashwin is the best spin bowling option in the team and Ravindra Jadeja's all-round ability makes selection easy. So I think Kuldeep will miss out, "Venkatapathy Raju said during media interaction ahead of the match

Venkatapathy Raju is a part of Viacom18 Sports’ Expert Panel for SA20. All matches are live on JioCinema, Sports18-1, Sports18-1 HD, Sports18 Khel and Colors Tamil in your story.

Australia's last tour of India was in 2017. India won that series 2-1. India is the current holder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the series in Australia in 2020-21.

The series will consist of four Test matches. The series is a big one for both teams as they look to nail down a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.