India vs Australia 1st Test Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch IND vs AUS 1st Test Match Online and on TV?

India and Australia face off in four-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the contest starting with the opening match at the Vidarbha Cricket Stadium (VCA) starting in Nagpur on Thursday (February 9). There are a lot of things at stake in the four-match series as Australia have not won a series in India since 2004 and India hoping to maintain their domination at home.

But underlining the contest between the two countries is an intense battle for the spots in the World Test Championship Final, to be played later this year. The ICC on Wednesday announced that the final of the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship will be played at The Oval, London from June 7 to 11, 2023 with a reserve day in place (June 12). New Zealand had won the inaugural edition, defeating India by eight wickets in the 2021 final in Southampton.

Australia leads the nine-team points table for the ongoing cycle with a healthy points percentage of 75.56, followed by India at 58.93. The two teams are set to face off in a four-match Test series, beginning 9 February in Nagpur, and the eventual result will play a significant part in determining the eventual finalists.

But Sri Lanka and South Africa have outside chances of making it to the final and it all depends on the outcome of the India-Australia series and the one involving Sri Lanka taking on New Zealand in an away series while South Africa meet the West Indies in two matches. However, India captain Rohit Sharma said they are not thinking of the World Test Championships final and are focusing on the battles with Australia instead.

Here’s everything you need to know about India vs Australia 1st Test match:

When will the India vs Australia 1st Test match start?

The India vs Australia 1st Test match will start on February 9, Thursday.

Where will the India vs Australia 1st Test match be played?

The India vs Australia 1st Test match will be hosted in Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

What time will the India vs Australia 1st Test match begin?

The India vs Australia 1st Test match will begin at 930 am IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 9 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 1st Test match?

The India vs Australia 1st Test match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st Test match?

The India vs Australia 1st Test match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Australia 1st Test match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill/KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill/Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar/Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland