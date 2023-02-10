Ravindra Jadeja Surpasses Legendary Kapil Dev to Achieve BIG Record - Check Stats

Star Indian all-rounder has made a stunning comeback for Team India in Test cricket as he scored a magnificent half-century to give India a dominating lead after collecting a fifer in the first innings of the first Test against Australia on Friday. He has surpassed Kapil Dev for a special record in Nagpur Test. In comparison to Kapil Dev's four times, Jadeja has now recorded a fifer and a Test half-century five times. With that accomplishment, he displayed his distinctive sword celebration.

Five wickets & 50+ Score in a Test (India)

6 – Ravindra Jadeja

6 - R Ashwin

5 - Kapil Dev

Almost six months after his last appearance with Team India, Ravindra Jadeja is back. During the Asia Cup, he injured his knee, necessitating surgery. His recovery from missing the T20 World Cup took longer than anticipated. After his return, there is, however, no indication of his injuries. He destroyed Australia's illustrious batting order, taking five wickets for 47 runs in just 22 overs. He hit an unbeaten half-century with the bat on Day 2 while other experienced batters, like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and KS Bharat, all fell cheaply.

Is Ravindra Jadeja India's Greatest Test All-Rounder?

Jadeja and Kapil are both great cricketers who have made a significant impact on the Indian cricket team. However, they played in different eras and have different skill sets, so a direct comparison can be challenging. Kapil Dev, who captained India to their first-ever World Cup victory in 1983, was one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of test cricket. He was known for his quick and accurate seam bowling and his aggressive and flamboyant batting style. Kapil Dev played 131 test matches, took 434 wickets, and scored 5248 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja, on the other hand, is a more recent cricketer who made his debut in 2009. He is known for his electric fielding, and his ability to bowl both left-arm spin and seam-up. Jadeja is also a more than capable batsman, known for his hard-hitting abilities, particularly in the lower middle order. Ravindra Jadeja has played 50 test matches, taken 208 wickets, and scored 2224 runs.

In conclusion, Kapil Dev and Ravindra Jadeja are two different cricketers, with different skill sets, playing styles and the era in which they played. While Kapil Dev was a legendary all-rounder in test cricket, Ravindra Jadeja is a more recent cricketer, who is known for his all-around abilities and his contributions to the team's success.