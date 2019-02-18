India vs Australia 2019: Full schedule, squads, TV timings

After a historic tour to Australia, India will now host the Aaron Finch-led side in the two-match T20I series and five-match ODI series, beginning February 24 in Visakhapatnam.

The Virat Kohli-led side had ended a two-month long tour Down Under on a high note by becoming the first Indian team ever to clinch bilateral Test series and ODI series win in Australia in January. The visitors sealed the two series by 2-1, while they settled with a 1-1 draw in the T20I series

India are now heading into the limited-overs home series against Australia on the back of a 4-1 win in the five-match ODI series and a narrow 1-2 defeat in the three T20Is against New Zealand.

However, the Men in Blue-- who have been in their top form in the recent times-- will look to shrug off their recent defeat at the hands of the Black Caps and replicate a similar performance as they displayed against Australia Down Under.

The visitors, on the other hand, are coming on the back of their recent 2-0 win in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Australia will now look to take revenge of their home defeat to India when the two sides head into the upcoming series.

The ODI series between the two sides will also serve as great preparation for them ahead of the 2019 World Cup, which is slated to be held from May 30 to July 14 in England and Wales.



COMPLETE SCHEDULE

1st T20I: February 24, Visakhapatnam (7:00 pm)

2nd T20I: February 27, Bengaluru (7:00 pm)

1st ODI: March 2, Hyderabad (1:30 pm)

2nd ODI: March 5, Nagpur (1:30 pm)

3rd ODI: March 8, Ranchi (1:30 pm)

4th ODI: March 10, Mohali (1:30 pm)

5th ODI: March 13, Delhi (1:30 pm)

SQUADS

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami , Bhuvneshwar Kumar (only for 3rd, 4th and 5th ODIs), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul (1st and 2nd ODI), KL Rahul.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande.

Australia T20I squad: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa.

The series will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the event will be available on Hotstar Premium. Meanwhile, TV apps like Jio TV and Airtel TV will also air live matches between the two sides.