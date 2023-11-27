India Vs Australia 2nd T20I: Rinku Singh Wants To Be Next Finisher In Team India, Says 'Been Working On This Skill'

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is quickly emerging out as an able T20 finisher for the Men in Blue. After stroking match-winning 22 off just 14 balls in the first T20I vs Australia, Rinku played another fine knock of 9-ball 31 in the 2nd T20I. His innings included 4 fours and 2 sixes respectively as Rinku helped India reach 235 for 4 in 20 overs.

The 26-year-old cricketer from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh has played many a match-winning knocks for his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the past two editions. Thanks to the good show in IPL and other domestic tournaments, the BCCI selectors put faith in him and included him in the squad for the Asian Games 2023 wherein the Men in Blue clinched the gold medal.

Rinku did well in Asiad but his real test was going to be against the Aussies. So far, he has batted with a lot of confidence and has shown glimpses of becoming the next MS Dhoni deep down the order, finishing games for India.

Another commanding performance by Team India, securing a 2-0 lead in the T20I series against Australia! Kudos to our dynamic openers @ybj_19 and @Ruutu1331 for setting the stage on fire with their explosive fifties. @ishankishan51, holding his ground at number 3, played yet_ pic.twitter.com/pqGFUSM9Kj— Jay Shah (@JayShah) November 26, 2023

In a chat with broadcasters, Rinku spoke how he is working hard to become a good finisher. "I have been playing at 5-6 for a while, so I try to stay calm and focused. I just play the ball on its merit, watch the ball and play accordingly. He (Surya) is really good, we youngsters are enjoying ourselves with this setup. My role is to bat in the last 5 overs, so I have been working on his finishing skills. I do my net sessions with the same mindset," said Rinku.

Ten years back, Rinku was a nobody. He loved cricket and despite many financial hurdles continued to pursue the sport. The luck was on his side as he sweated out in the nets. After shining in the age-group cricket for UP, Rinku had an outstanding Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2018. He was already in IPL, featuring in the squad of Punjab Kings. In 2018, he was purchased for Rs 80 lakh by KKR but the chances were far and few.

It was only in IPL 2022, after a long wait that Rinku got his chances and he returned dividends too by playing some really good knocks. In IPL 2023, he smashed Yash Dayal for five sixes in the last over to guide the team to a great win. Since the, Rinku has not taken a U-turn in his career.