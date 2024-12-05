India vs Australia 2nd Test Match: Will It Rain In Adelaide? Check Weather, Pitch Report

The Indian team will face Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday. The match will take place with a Pink ball as it will be a Day-Night affair. After winning the first Test match against Australia, the Indian team will look to continue their momentum when they face Australia in the second Test. It was under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah, that team India outplayed Australia. On the other hand, Australia led by Pat Cummins, will look for redemption as they lost the first game against the visitors.

Talking about the weather, as per Accuweather, both teams are likely to see the overcast conditions on Friday. A bot of Thunderstorm will also come around 1 PM Adelaide Time (8 AM IST) on December 6. But at the time of the toss, the weather is likely to be clear. The conditions are likely to be partly cloudy throughout the span of five days in Adelaide.

Talking about the pitch in Adelaide, the head curator of the ground, Damian Hough reckoned that it will be a balanced wicket for the second Test between India and Australia. The only cause of concern is if it showers, the behavior of the pitch will change accordingly.

Since the second Test will be played with the pink ball, the batters will witness a lot of swing at the Adelaide Oval conditions. It will be a huge challenge for the batters as they will have to show a lot of patience and grit.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.