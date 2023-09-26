Rohit Sharma, the dynamic Indian opener, has been in spectacular form ever since the 2019 World Cup edition, where he showcased his batting prowess by scoring five centuries against top cricketing nations. As the cricketing world gears up for the upcoming ODI World Cup, Rohit Sharma's statement regarding his personal milestones and team India's victory takes center stage.

The Record-Breaking Run

During the 2019 World Cup, Rohit Sharma etched his name in the record books with five centuries. These dazzling knocks came against formidable opponents, including South Africa, Pakistan, England, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Notably, four out of these five centuries resulted in victories for India, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure. In doing so, he surpassed Kumar Sangakkara's record of four tons from the 2015 World Cup edition.

The Road to the 2023 World Cup

With the 2023 ODI World Cup on the horizon, cricketing experts worldwide view India as the frontrunners for the title. At 36 years old, Rohit Sharma is expected to play a pivotal role in leading the team to glory. Anticipation surrounding his performance is sky-high.

Rohit Sharma's Candid Response

In a recent interaction with sports journalists, Rohit Sharma was asked if he could replicate his 2019 World Cup success in the upcoming edition. The Indian skipper responded with candor, emphasizing the importance of the team's success over personal milestones. Rohit stated, "Yes, I scored 5 centuries last time, but we also lost the World Cup. So everything should not fall in place like in the 2019 World Cup. I don't care if I score one or two hundreds or not a single one at all, I want to win the World Cup. It doesn't matter who scored how many hundreds; the World Cup trophy matters. If you can't win that, it will be a disappointment."

Rohit's Captaincy Journey

Rohit Sharma will be leading India in an ODI World Cup for the first time, having previously captained the side during the 2022 T20 World Cup, where India faced a semi-final exit in Australia.

India vs. Australia Series and World Cup Preparations

As India prepares for the 2023 World Cup, they face Australia in the final match of a three-match ODI series. Rohit Sharma confirmed that key players such as Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel will miss the match. Axar Patel's absence raises questions about his inclusion in the World Cup squad, with Ravichandran Ashwin emerging as a potential replacement after his impressive performance in the previous ODI.

Rohit Sharma's Hint on Ashwin's Inclusion

Addressing the media before the match, Rohit Sharma praised Ashwin's "class" and "experience." He hinted that Ashwin might feature in the World Cup, saying, "We cannot take away the class and experience that Ashwin has. In case there is a chance, it works well for us because the backups are ready."

Rohit Sharma's Perspective on Rankings

Despite India's status as the No. 1 side across all formats, Rohit Sharma emphasized that the ultimate goal is winning the World Cup. He stated, "It's a positive to be No. 1 going into the World Cup, but it doesn't matter at the end of the day. We have bigger things to worry about."

