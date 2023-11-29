In the heart-stopping third T20I clash between India and Australia at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 28, a dramatic turn of events unfolded, leaving cricket fans and experts alike in awe. In the 19th over of Australia's innings, Axar Patel bowled a delivery outside off to Matthew Wade. The delivery initially deemed a wide, took an unexpected turn when wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan executed a lightning-fast stumping. However, the joy was short-lived as the umpires decided to review the play.

The Turning Point

Upon closer inspection, the third umpire noted a crucial violation of MCC's Law 27.3.1. Ishan Kishan, in his attempt to stump, had collected the ball in front of the stumps, a clear contravention of the laws governing wicketkeeping. Consequently, the wide was reclassified as a no-ball, altering the dynamics of the game.

MCC's Law 27.3.1 Explained

To comprehend the umpire's decision, it's essential to delve into MCC's Law 27.3.1, which mandates the wicketkeeper to stay wholly behind the wicket until the ball comes into play or until the striker makes a move. Ishan Kishan's inadvertent breach of this law led to the delivery being rightfully labelled a no-ball.

Consequences and Wade's Exploitation

The repercussions were swift and severe. Matthew Wade capitalized on the no-ball, hammering the subsequent free hit for a colossal six over long-on. The over, now a no-ball extended one, saw a total of 22 runs, exacerbating India's predicament. Kishan's lapse continued as he failed to cleanly collect the last ball, conceding four byes.

Maxwell's Heroics and Australia's Resurgence:

While the no-ball incident was a turning point, Glenn Maxwell's explosive century stole the limelight. Chasing a formidable target of 223, Maxwell's blistering 104* off 48 balls played a pivotal role in Australia's last-ball triumph. The match showcased sheer cricketing brilliance, with Ruturaj Gaikwad's magnificent 123 for India adding to the spectacle.