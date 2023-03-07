India vs Australia 4th Test Predicted Playing 11: Mohammed Shami To Replace Mohammed Siraj, No Place For KL Rahul

Team India will be keen to bounce back after the nine-wicket reverse at the hands of Australia suffered in the third Test in Indore last week. Rohit Sharma’s side were leading the four-match Test series 2-0 before the stunning loss which has put their World Test Championships Final qualifying hopes in jeopardy.

Australia’s win in the last Test means that they have already qualified for the WTC Final. India now must win the fourth Test, starting at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad next week to assure themselves of a final berth as well. One big change in the lead up to the crucial fourth Test, which begins on Thursday (March 9), will be bringing back in-form Mohammed Shami into the line-up.

Shami was rested for the third Test in Indore with Umesh Yadav replacing the pacer. The Gujarat Titans fast bowler is the leading wicket-taker among the quick bowlers with 7 wickets in 2 Test at an excellent average of 14.

The Bengal pacer will possibly replace Siraj, who has only managed to pick up the 1 wickets in the 3 Test matches so far. Umesh Yadav looked very impressive in the first innings of the Indore Test, snapping up 3 late wickets in a quick burst on Day 2.

Overall Shami averages 27.04 in 62 Tests with 223 wickets to his name with six five-wicket hauls. India will, however, rely mainly on their spin twins Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin – who have picked up 21 and 18 wickets respectively in the series.

In the batting department, Shubham Gill replaced KL Rahul for the third Test but failed to fire in both the innings like most of the Indian batters on the tough pitch. However, Rohit Sharma will possibly stick to same batting combination with Gill at the top in Ahmedabad as well.

The home side are likely to continue with KS Bharat as the wicketkeeper as well even though the batter has flopped in the series so far in front of the stumps. Bharat has only managed an average of 14.23 but Team India still don’t have enough faith to blood Ishan Kishan in the longest format of the game.

India can decide to go with an extra batter in this Test match and in that case Suryakumar Yadav could come into the fray at the expense of Umesh Yadav.

India Predicted Playing XI 4th Test vs Australia

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav/ Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami