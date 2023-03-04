topStoriesenglish2579880
Here's Why Seats In Narendra Modi Stadium Are Locked Out Ahead of India vs Australia 4th Test 1 - Check

It is unclear whether these seats will be opened for booking at a later date.

Last Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 05:31 PM IST

Fans who were eagerly waiting to watch the first day of the fourth Test match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad were in for a disappointment. The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has locked out some seats for Day 1 of the Test match, which starts on March 9, as both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be attending the match.

"As both the Prime Ministers of India and Australia will be in attendance on the first day of the fourth Test here, some seats have been 'locked out'," a GCA official was quoted as saying in the report. A specific reason for locking the tickets was not given.

It is unclear whether these seats will be opened for booking at a later date. This decision has left many fans disheartened, especially those who have already booked flights and hotels to watch the match. Day 1 of the Test match is usually the most exciting, and with the series finely poised at 2-1 in India's favor, missing out on the action could be a big blow for the fans.

The stakes are high for both teams as a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final is up for grabs. Australia won the third Test match in Indore by nine wickets, so India will have to give it their all in the Ahmedabad decider. Overall, the change in venue and the lockout of seats have added to the disappointment of cricket fans who were looking forward to watching the match live from the stadium.

India Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Sira, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia Squad

Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemanh, Mitchell Swepson, Matt Renshaw, Scott Boland, Lance Morris

