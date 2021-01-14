India vs Australia 4th Test: Rain likely to affect proceedings in series decider

Ajinkya Rahane & co. will look to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy when they take on Australia for the fourth Test in Brisbane. The hosts have an impeccable record at the venue and with the Indian contingent fighting injuries, Tim Paine and his boys will definitely have an upper hand going into the contest.

However, the outcome of the contest will also depend on a lot of external factors and considering the weather reports, rain could hinder the proceedings on all the five days.

What is the weather forecast at Gabba, Brisbane?

As per the weather forecast, showers are expected to hit the city on all the five days.

Gabba pitch report:

Australia have emerged victorious 40 times in the 62 Tests that have been played at this venue. Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon has not troubled the India batsman but this has been a good hunting ground for the bowler. The right-arm bowler has so far picked 35 wickets in the longer format of the game at this venue, while the combination of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood have shared 74 wickets among them.