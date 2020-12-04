India vs Australia: After impressive ODI debut, T Natarajan receives his maiden T20I cap

India's left-arm bowler Thangarasu Natarjan, who grabbed the eyeballs with his impressive One-Day International (ODI) debut recently, on Friday also received his maiden Twenty20 International cap.

The 29-year-old will be making his first appearance in the shortest format of the game for his national side during the opening T20I of the three-match series against the Aaron Finch-led side at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Taking to Twitter, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of Natarajan receiving his maiden T20I cap from star pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

"Onwards and upwards!After his ODI debut, @Natarajan_91 will today play his maiden T20I game for #TeamIndia. He gets his Billed cap from @Jaspritbumrah93 #AUSvIND," the country's cricket governing body wrote along with the video.

Notably, T Natarajan T20I debut has come just two days after he featured in his first international game during the third and final ODI against Australia at the same venue which the visitors went on to win by 13 runs to end the series with a 1-2 defeat.

On debut, T Natarajan had a dream moment when he removed opener Marnus Labuschagne cheaply for seven runs on his 13th ball of his ODI career.

Later during the match, he also dismissed Ashton Agar for 28 to finish the match with figures of two for 70 as Australia were bundled out for 289 in their chase of 302 runs.

Natarajan’s exploits with the ball in IPL 2020 was one of the highlights of SunRisers Hyderabad's season with many calling him as one of the finds of the tournament. In 16 matches the Tamil Nadu pacer racked-up 16 wickets while bowling the toughest overs for his side.