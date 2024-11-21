IND vs AUS 1st Test Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Perth?

The high-octane Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is set to take place from Friday in Perth. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the side as Rohit Sharma has been granted a paternity leave. While talking to the media on Thursday, Bumrah stated that India’s playing XI has been decided already.

"When you win you start from zero but when you lose, then also you also start from zero. We are not carrying any baggage from India. Yes, we have our learnings from New Zealand series but those were different conditions and our results here have been different," he said.

The Indian team will face Australia on the back of a home Test series loss against New Zealand and they will look to clinch the title again. After a home Test series loss against New Zealand, India came down to the second spot on the WTC table and only a 4-0 win in Down Under can take the team to the finals.

India vs Australia 1st Test weather report

As of now, Perth has seen unusual rains and as per the pitch curator Issac McDonald, it has stopped cracks from developing on the pitch. According to Accuweather, there are no chances of rain on the first day. But then, a lot of humidity is expected during the early hours on Friday. On Day 3, the chance of rain is 25% but it won’t matter much for both teams.

India vs Australia 1st Test Pitch Report

The Perth wicket is likely to help the pacers as usual. Optus Stadium has a drop-in pitch and it will see the pitch changing as per the requirements, giving chance to the spinners to play some role in the game.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Australia Squad: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland