India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara goes past 6000-run mark, visitors battle to survive

India's No. 3 batsman Cheteshwar Pujara became the 11th Indian to score 6000 runs in Test cricket on Monday. Pujara reached the milestone on Day 5 of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground with a single off Mitchell Starc. The right-handed batsman crossed the 6000-run mark in the fourth innings of the third Test, as he tried his best to keep India alive. Pujara was finally dismissed for 77 off 205 balls by Josh Hazlewood in the 89th over of the innings. It was Pujara's second fifty of the match. The visitors, who were set a target of 407 by Australia, currently have five wickets in hand to try and salvage a draw or go for an unlikely win.

At tea, India were 280/5 with Ravichandran Ashwin batting on 7 off 25 balls while Hanuma Vihari was unbeaten 4 off 52 balls. India need to possibly bat out a further 36 overs in this Test match to salvage a draw or score 127 more runs to win.

Cheteshwar Pujara has become the 11th Indian batsman to reach 6000 runs in Test cricket! What a fine player he has been He is also closing in on a fifty in the #AUSvIND Test. pic.twitter.com/MMApa5sIs9 — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2021

Pujara reached the milestone in his 80th Test. Before this match, he had scored 5903 runs at an average of 47.6 for India. The Saurashtra batsman is known for his solid technique and patience at the crease, scored his Test runs at a strike rate of 45.81.

Pujara has 18 centuries and 25 fifties to his name has also scored three double hundreds, with his highest score being 206. The batsman has been India’s rock in recent years, especially in overseas conditions. Technically brilliant with an unwavering concentration, Cheteshwar Pujara is capable of batting for long hours at the crease. Since the start of 2010, the 32-year-old is fourth on the list when it comes to facing the most balls in an innings on average. He has been particularly proficient in Australia, with only Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar having more 50+ scores Down Under.

The other Indians who have 6000 plus runs are Sachin Tendulkar (15921) runs, Rahul Dravid (13265), Sunil Gavaskar (10122), VVS Laxman (8781), Virender Sehwag (8503), Virat Kohli (7318), Sourav Ganguly (7212), Dilip Vengsarkar (6868), Mohammad Azharuddin (6215), Gundappa Viswanath (6080).

The four-match Test series is level on 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test by eight wicket and India winning the second Test in Melbourne by eight wickets