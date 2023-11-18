In the lead-up to the highly anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has sent a rallying cry to Team India. Despite nursing an ankle injury sustained during the clash against Bangladesh, Pandya's spirit remains undaunted. Let's delve into the inspirational message that the cricket sensation shared on social media.

Pandya's Emotional Plea

In a video posted on Instagram, Hardik Pandya poured his heart out, expressing immense pride in the team's journey. "I could not have been more proud of this team. Everything that we've done so far has been credit to the years of hard work behind us," Pandya remarked, acknowledging the collective effort that has brought India to the cusp of cricketing glory.

The Dream of a Billion

Amidst the fervor, Pandya's message transcends the boundaries of the cricket field. "We are now one step away from glory, from doing something special we've dreamt of since we were children," he said, emphasizing the magnitude of the occasion. The cricketing dream extends beyond personal aspirations, resonating with the hearts of a billion fans.

An Ankle Setback

Pandya's road to the final hasn't been without hurdles. Suffering an ankle injury against Bangladesh, he had to bid farewell to the tournament prematurely. However, his absence on the field doesn't diminish the impact of his presence in spirit, evident in the emotional message he delivered to his teammates.

Unbeaten Streak and High Expectations

India's journey in the World Cup has been nothing short of spectacular, winning all 10 games and entering the final as the only unbeaten team. The nation, starved of major international titles since 2013, holds its breath in anticipation of reclaiming the ODI World Cup, last achieved in 2011 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy.