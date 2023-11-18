Super Over Or Bowl Out: What Happens If IND vs AUS Final Ends In A Tie?

In a climactic conclusion to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India and Australia, two cricketing powerhouses, are poised for an epic showdown at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. With both teams exhibiting stellar performances throughout the 48-match tournament, the stage is set for a riveting contest that promises to be a fitting finale.

A Flashback to 2003

This isn't the first time these giants have clashed in a World Cup final. The Indians, seeking redemption for their heartbreak in 2003, are determined to outclass their Aussie counterparts and claim the coveted trophy after two decades.

The Rare Scenario

Cricket enthusiasts vividly recall the 2019 World Cup final, where England and New Zealand played out a historic tie. A Super Over ensued, but even that couldn't separate the two teams. England clinched victory based on boundaries, raising questions about the fairness of the rule.

The Super Over Saga

In the likely event of a tie in the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final, the ICC Playing Conditions dictate a Super Over. This tiebreaker, introduced after the controversial 2019 final, ensures a decisive outcome. However, if the first Super Over fails to yield a winner, subsequent Super Overs will be played until one team emerges victorious.

Exceptional Circumstances

The playing conditions emphasize that, unless exceptional circumstances arise, an unlimited number of Super Overs will be played until a result is achieved. This rule change in October 2019 aimed to address the shortcomings of the boundary count rule and ensure a fair and transparent resolution.

Rain on the Horizon?

With the weather forecast predicting a rain-free day, fans can anticipate a full 50-over game. However, the organizers have factored in the possibility of rain affecting the final. In such a scenario, a reserve day has been allocated to complete the match. If rain persists on the reserve day, both India and Australia will be declared joint winners, avoiding a repeat of the contentious boundary count decision.