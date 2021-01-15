India vs Australia fourth Test: Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin ruled out, Natarajan makes debut as hosts bat

Australia won the toss and elected to bat against a depleted Indian side which will be missing both Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin in the fourth Test starting on Friday. Tamil Nadu rookies – fast bowler T Natarajan and off-spinner Washington Sundar have been handed debuts with Shardul Thakur playing his second Test match and Mayank Agarwal replacing Hanuma Vihari in the middle-order.

Australia only has one change in Marcus Harris in place of injured Will Pucovski. Bumrah being ruled out of the fourth Test was first reported by PTI on January 12 amidst reports that he could play even if he is 50 percent fit.

There was immediate success for the Indian team with Mohammed Siraj sending back Australian opener David Warner back in the first over of the game. Warner edged his fourth delivery straight through to Rohit Sharma at second slip with the scoreboard reading 4 for 1.

Replacement opener Marcus Harris also walked back early, chipping a catch to Washington Sundar off Shardul Thakur, playing in only his second Test after 2018. Harris was dismissed for 5 in the eighth over of the match with the score at 17 for 2.

“We had to make changes, but it's opportunity for others. Looking forward to start well. Both the debutants play the shorter formats, just want them to enjoy the game. Ashwin, Bumrah, Jadeja, Vihari are out. Thakur, Mayank, Natarajan and Sundar are playing. This is a big rivalry for us. We don't want to think too far ahead, just want to start well,” skipper Ajinkya Rahane said at the toss.

The last time India had five or more debutants in a series was against England in 1996. Sunil Joshi, Paras Mhambrey, Venkatesh Prasad, Vikram Rathour, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly made their India debuts that series.

Teams: Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (capt & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan.

