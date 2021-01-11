India vs Australia: Fourth Test locked in for Brisbane, says Cricket Australia

India have agreed to travel to Brisbane this week to play the fourth Test, Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said on Monday, ending a week of uncertainty around the match. Reports that the tourists were reluctant to travel to Queensland because of the level of quarantine they might have to endure had persisted throughout the week of the ongoing third test in Sydney.

"The fourth test will be at the Gabba, as planned," Hockley told SEN Radio.

"I had a call last night from the BCCI secretary and he confirmed we are good to travel to Brisbane on Tuesday. "On the basis of yesterday`s discussions we are full steam ahead to play the fourth test at the Gabba."

The Queensland government announced on Monday that the three-day lockdown of greater Brisbane imposed to contain an outbreak of a more contagious strain of COVID-19 would end at 6pm local time (0800 GMT).

State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also announced that the crowd for the 42,000-capacity Gabba ground would be capped at 50% for the final match of the India series, which starts on Friday.

Last week, The Times of India quoted an unnamed senior official of the BCCI saying: “The Indian team will play the fourth Test in Brisbane. But BCCI has told CA that arrangements for the team’s return to India should be made in a way that the team doesn’t have to stay back unnecessarily after the Test ends.

“The team’s departure should be immediate. If possible, they should cut out even the possibility of an overnight stay. The first flight back should be arranged. This is besides the request to allow the players to move freely in the hotel.”

That players could mingle in a hotel – in a secure team ‘bubble’ had been a major sticking point before the Indians agreed to travel to Queensland.

But the official said: “We never objected to playing in Brisbane or any health protocol. The Test is very much on. At the moment, Cricket Australia is working out the logistics with the local government and getting clarity on the three-day lockdown imposed in Queensland.”