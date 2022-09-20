India vs Australia Head-to-Head in T20: Records, Stats and Results, How Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can re-write HISTORY

India versus Australia is a highly-exciting cricketing rivalry that has produced some of the best performances ever in the sport. Record books have been written and re-written after every swing of the bat and every time the cricket ball bounces on the pitch.

When India starts their home series against the current T20 World Champions with the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday, things would not be any different. In fact, this series could see players crossing career-defining landmarks, achieving new heights in the shortest format of the game by striking, swinging and spinning their way up into the record books.

IND vs AUS Head-to-head

India and Australia have met each other in 23 times in T20Is, with India winning on 13 occasions and Australia on nine and one game ending in no result.

Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma, the heart and soul of Men-in-Blue also have a chance to cement their status as two of the best to play the 20-over format. After regaining his mojo during the Asia Cup 2022, which saw him score his much-anticipated 71st international ton and finish at second in batting charts with 276 runs with one century and two fifties, all eyes are on Virat to rediscover his peak and go on a record-smashing spree once again.

If Kohli scores another hundred in this series, he will surpass Ricky Ponting in terms of centuries scored and establish himself as the second-highest century-maker in international cricket. The Australian legend and Virat are currently tied at 71.

However, Virat’s ultimate target in years to come will be surpassing compatriot Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 100 tons. Virat is also just 207 runs away from becoming the second-highest run-getter for Team India in international cricket history.

He is also 207 runs away from becoming the sixth-highest run-scorer in international cricket. Currently, Virat is the seventh-highest run scorer of all time in international cricket and the third-highest scorer for India. He has played 468 matches and scored 24,002 runs across 522 innings at an average of 53.81. As many as 71 centuries and 124 fifties have come from Virat’s bat, with his best score being 254 not out.

Indian great Rahul Dravid is currently the sixth-highest run scorer in international cricket and India’s second-highest scorer. In 509 matches, he has scored 24,208 runs across 605 innings at an average of 45.41. He has scored 48 centuries and 146 half-centuries with his best score being 270.

The highest run-scorer in international cricket history is Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 34,357 runs in 664 matches at an average of 48.52. He has scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries in his storied career.

Besides this, two more records are on the radar that Virat and his fans must watch out for. Virat is also 98 runs away from becoming the first Indian batter to score 11,000 runs in all of T20 cricket. Currently, he has 349 matches under his belt in the shortest format, across which he has scored 10,902 runs at an average of 40.37.

Six centuries and eighty half-centuries have been scored by the batter, with a best of 122*. Currently, it is West Indies great Chris Gayle (14,562), Pakistan veteran Shoaib Malik (11,902) and former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard (11,871) who are above Virat in terms of most runs in T20 cricket.

He and Rohit Sharma are two of the most prolific run-scorers in T20I cricket, with Rohit being the chart-topper with 3,620 runs and Virat at second with 3,584 runs. Both stars would be looking to play great knocks and get better of each other in this friendly fire with willow. But eyes will be on Virat to gain the top spot.

Rohit Sharma or the ‘Hitman’ as he is known to millions also has a couple of ways to make history. Rohit is just two sixes away from becoming the batter with the most sixes in the history of T20I cricket. All eyes will be on Sharma to hit sixes in this series against Australia, not only to achieve this record but also to help his team win matches.

Currently, it is the New Zealand batter Martin Guptill who has hit the maximum number of sixes in the shortest format, with a total of 172 sixes. Rohit Sharma is currently at second position with 171 sixes. They are followed by West Indies great Chris Gayle (124), former England skipper Eoin Morgan (120) and Australian captain Aaron Finch (117).

If India wins at least two matches under his leadership, Men in Blue will become the team with the most T20I wins in a calendar year with a total of 21. Currently, the record is held by Pakistan, which won 20 T20Is in 2021. India currently have 19 T20I wins in this calendar year.

(with ANI inputs)