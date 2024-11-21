India vs Australia Head To Head Records In Tests: Most Wins, Most Runs, Most Wickets & Much More

Jasprit Bumrah led India will face Pat Cummins' Australia in the first of the five-match Test series at the Optus Stadium in Perth starting on Friday.

Before coming to Australia, India suffered an unprecedented 3-0 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand - their first Test series loss at home in 12 years - and their place at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings took a major hit as a result.

Now, India will need to win four of their five Tests in Australia to ensure a place at the World Test Championship final next year and the side will aim to have a solid start in Perth.

On the other hand, reigning World Test Championship winners Australia regained the top spot in WTC standing after India's series loss to New Zealand.

The Pat Cummins led-Australia are on track for a second consecutive appearance in the final. They will likely need to win a minimum of four of their remaining seven Tests if they are to defend the title they won in 2023.

However, Australia, who have a poor recent record at home against India, will firstly look to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in over a decade.

India vs Australia head-to-head records in Test cricket

Matches played: 107

India won: 32

Australia won: 45

Drawn: 29

Tied: 1

Individual Records In India vs Australia Tests:

Most Runs: Sachin Tendulkar (3630 Runs)

Most Wickets: Nathan Lyon (121 Wickets)

Most Centuries: Sachin Tendulkar (11 Centuries)

Most Matches as Captain: MS Dhoni (13 Matches)