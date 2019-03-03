India vs Australia: Here is the report card of Virat Kohli's side from 1st ODI

After slumping to a 0-2 sweep in the two-match T20I series against Australia, the Indian men's cricket team bounced back strongly to clinch a six-wicket win in the opening ODI of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

After being asked to bat first, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets each while Kedar Jadhav also added a wicket to his account to restrict Aaron Finch 's side to a score of 236 for seven.

Usman Khawaja and Glenn Maxwell were the highest scorers for Australia with scores of 50 and 40, respectively.

In reply, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav stitched a 140-run partnership to help the home side cross the mark with 10 balls to spare.

Let us have a look at the report card of the Indian players:

1) Shikhar Dhawan

After a disappointing performance in his only T20I appearance against Australia, opener Shikhar Dhawan continued his barren patch at the crease as he went back to the pavilion after facing just one ball in the first ODI. The 33-year-old Indian handed a comfortable catch to Glenn Maxwell off Nathan Coulter-Nile's first delivery of the second over.

With just four limited-over fixtures left ahead of the 2019 ICC World Cup, Dhawan's form is a serious concern for India.

2) Rohit Sharma

Opener Rohit Sharma pulled back a decent knock of 37 runs off 66 balls, including five boundaries. He coped up well after Dhawan's dismissal and also went on to build a good partnership with Virat Kohli for the second wicket to bring India back on track. However, Rohit failed to convert his good start into a big score and was forced to leave the crease after getting a leading edge off Nathan Coulter-Nile's delivery in the 17th over.

3) Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who smashed an unbeaten knock of 72 off just 38 balls in the second T20I, though made a slow start to his innings but he soon got settled at the middle to smash Coulter-Nile with back-to-back boundaries. The swashbuckling batsmen fell just six runs short of a half-century when he was trapped in front by Adam Zampa's googly. Kohli (44) also stitched a crucial stand of 76 to bring India back on track after Dhawan's dismissal.

4) Ambati Rayudu

Coming to bat No.4, Rayudu failed to click with the bat once again and departed for 13 runs. Rayudu tried to defend Adam Zampa's delivery outside off but got an edge to hand a good catch to Alex Carey behind the stump. The Indian batsman's place is under scrutiny with Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul pushing their case for the World Cup spots.

5) MS Dhoni

Former Indian captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again proved that age is just a number as he stitched a huge 140-run stand with Kedar Jadhav to help the Men in Blue cross the mark with 10 balls and six wickets to spare. Considered as one of the best finishers in the world, Dhoni struck 59 runs off 72 balls, including four boundaries and a six.

6) Kedar Jadhav

Middle-order Kedar Jadhav was the highest scorer for India in the first match. He powered the home side to victory with a blistering unbeaten knock of 81 off 87 balls. Jadhav's knock was also laced with nine boundaries and one six. Not only this, he also delivered a decent performance with the ball giving away just 31 runs in seven overs he bowled.

7) Vijay Shankar

Once again, all-rounder Vijay Shankar did not get an opportunity to bat for India. With the ball, he proved to be quite expensive as he leaked 22 runs in the first three overs he bowled without a wicket, propelling skipper Kohli not to hand him ball further in the match.

8) Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja got a great chance to revive his ODI career and prove his worth ahead of the World Cup after being named in the squad as injured Hardik Pandya's replacement. And the all-rounder did not disappoint the national selectors as he conceded just 33 runs in his full quota of 10 overs. His bowling played a major role in restricting New Zealand.

9) Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav once again put up a decent performance with the bowl, finishing the match with the figures of two for 46 in his 10 overs. The Chinamam bowler took two crucial wickets of opener Usman Khawaja (50) and Peter Handscomb (19).

10) Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami also grabbed impressive figures of two for 44 in 10 overs. He bowled two maidens in his opening five overs before he returned in the middle-overs to remove Glenn Maxwell (40) and Ashton Turner (22)

11) Jasprit Bumrah

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah once again shone with the ball as he gave the breakthrough to India as early as in his third ball of the day when he removed skipper Aaron Finch for a duck. He later removed Nathan Coulter-Nile for 28. However, he finished as the most expensive bowlers for India conceding 60 runs in his 10 overs.

India will now head into the second ODI against Australia on March 5 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Maharashtra.