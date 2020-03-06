हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Women's World Cup

India vs Australia: ICC appoints umpires for Women's T20 World Cup 2020 final

Kim Cotton and Ahsan Raza will stand as on-field umpires in the summit showdown, which sees four-time champions Australia take on first-time finalists India at the MCG. 

India vs Australia: ICC appoints umpires for Women&#039;s T20 World Cup 2020 final
Image Credits: ICC official website

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed the umpires and officials for the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 following the conclusion of the semi-final clashes in Australia.

Kim Cotton and Ahsan Raza will stand as on-field umpires in the summit showdown, which sees four-time champions Australia take on first-time finalists India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The match will take place on March 8– International Women’s Day – with New Zealand’s Cotton taking charge of her first Women’s T20 World Cup final.

The 42-year-old stood in Australia’s semi-final victory over South Africa at the SCG, with the match in Melbourne set to be her fifth of the tournament.

Cotton will be joined on the field by Pakistan umpire Raza who, like his colleague, is standing in the final for the very first time.

Raza was due to officiate in India’s washed-out semi-final with England, while his experience of Australia-India contests stretches back to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 semi-final.

Supporting the on-field umpires will be West Indies umpire Gregory Brathwaite, who is TV umpire for what is set to be a historic occasion in Melbourne.

Zimbabwe’s Langton Rusere, an on-field official for 2018 final, will be the fourth umpire this time around while Chris Broad of England will oversee the game as match referee.

Women's World CupIndia vs AustraliaKim CottonAhsan RazaCricket
