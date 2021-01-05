India vs Australia: KL Rahul ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy with injury in left wrist

In a bad news for the Indian cricket team, opener K L Rahul has been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar series due to an injury in his left wrist. Rahul sprained his wrist while practising in the nets at MCG on Saturday.

"KL Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the MCG during Team India’s practice session on Saturday. The wicketkeeper-batsman will not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength," the BCCI said in a statement.

"He will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength. He will now return to India and head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of his injury," added the statement.

Rahul's injury is a big blow to India as they have already lost fast bowler Mohammed Shami to an arm fracture and Umesh Yadav is out of action due to a strained calf muscle. The team is also missing the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli who had returned to India due to personal reason. It is to be noted that India arrived in Australia without star opener Rohit Sharma, but Sharma has now joined the team after the completion of his two-week quarantine. It is expected that he would play in the third Test in Sydney.

Rahul's injury means that out of form opener Mayank Agarwal would continue to open for India in the remaining two Test matches of the 4-match series. Mayank has failed to shine with the bat in the Adelaide and Melbourne Tests. It is expected that Agarwal would open the innings for India with either Shubman Gill or Rohit Sharma for the Sydney Test.

It is to be noted that India defeated Australia in the second Test at Melbourne after suffering a humiliating loss in the first Test at Adelaide. The series is currently levelled at 1-1.