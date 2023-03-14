India vs Australia ODIs: Steve Smith To Lead As Pat Cummins Remains At Home After Mother’s Death

Former captain Steve Smith will be leading the Australian team in three-match ODI series against India beginning in Mumbai on Friday (March 17). Smith, who led the team in last two Tests, will be replacement for Pat Cummins – who has chosen to remain at home after the demise of his mother. Cummins was appointed captain of the ODI side as well after Aaron Finch retired from international cricket last year.

Cummins left the India tour after the second Test in New Delhi to be at the side of his mother Maria, who died from breast cancer last week while the fourth Test match in Ahmedabad was being played. Smith led the Australian side in the last two Tests in his absence.

“Pat won’t be coming back, he’s still taking care of what’s happened back home. Our thoughts are with Pat and his family as they go through that grieving process,” head coach Andrew McDonald was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia website.

Pat Cummins will miss the 3-match ODI series against #TeamIndia, after he decided to remain home due to family reasons.



Steve Smith will lead the team.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/fIbrSkavxx — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) March 14, 2023

Cummins has not been replaced in the 15-man squad, but Nathan Ellis was recently recalled after Jhye Richardson, who suffered a recurrence of a left hamstring injury while playing club cricket, was ruled out of the India ODIs. Australian head coach McDonald also confirmed that opener David Warner is set to return to the side after missing the last two Tests due to a fractured elbow. Ashton Agar has also returned to India after being sent home midway through the Test series.

The ODI series will also see the return of Glenn Maxwell from the badly-broken leg he suffered last November while Mitchell Marsh also got back in the mix after the ankle surgery which disrupted his home season following the T20 World Cup 2022. The first ODI of the three-match series is slated to take place on March 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

(with IANS inputs)