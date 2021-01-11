India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant smashes 97, netizens applaud

Rishabh Pant blazed a brilliant 117-ball 97 on Day 5 of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday to keep India in the hunt in the final innings. Coming into bat with India chasing 407 to win, Pant was promoted to No. 5 in the order ahead of Hanuma Vihari, Pant blazed away to the cusp of a third Test century before splicing a catch to Pat Cummins in gully off Nathan Lyon just three short of a hundred.

Pant's dismissal brought to an end a 148-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara for the fourth wicket with India still needing 157 runs to win the third Test. The Delhi wicketkeeper's blazing know drew plaudits from a lot of people on social media.

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals' coach Ricky Ponting was impressed with Pant's approach, tweeting, "So much for the prediction of India scoring under 200, this pitch hasn't deteriorated anywhere near what I was expecting. Like the way Rishabh Pant's playing, it's the perfect approach to take in these conditions. And now it's game on."

While Delhi Capitals' co-owner Parth Jindal, tweeted, "What a knock @RishabhPant17 - be proud of what you have done - that is one of the best counter attacking day 5 knocks by an Indian in the history of test cricket. Come on @cheteshwar1 and @Hanumavihari."

Another Twitter fan wrote, "Rishabh Pant has created history. He gone past Syed Kirmani to become leading run scorer as a Wicketkeeper in Australia in Test Cricket as an Asian. Pant breaking records at the age of just 23."

Former India batsman VVS Laxman wrote, "He may not have got his 100 but @RishabhPant17 can be very proud at the way he batted. Got India back into the game with his aggressive stroke play. Well done young man."

Another former India batsman Rohan Gavaskar tweeted, "Gonna leave this here for all the people who retweeted this laughing and thinking I was crazy ! What an innings from pant !! He has match winning ability . That was just brilliant."

Pant became the youngest wicket-keeper (23 years and 95 days) to score 50 plus runs in the fourth innings of a Test in Australia. He beat the record of former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy who was 24 years and 216 days when he achieved the feat.

The young batsman, batting at the No. 5 position for the first time in his career, took his time to settle down -- taking 33 balls to score his first five runs. Pant then decided to take charged against off-spinner Lyon, lofting him over mid-on for four and then smashing him over long-on for his first six.