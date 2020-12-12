India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma completes rehabilitation process, set to join Test squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday (December 12, 2020) announced that the Indian batsman Rohit Sharma has cleared his fitness test and is set to join the Indian Test team in Australia.

"Team India batsman Mr Rohit Sharma has completed his rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is now clinically fit," said BCCI.

Sharma has been rehabilitating and training at NCA since November 19 following a high-grade left hamstring injury suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 held at the United Arab Emirates.

"The NCA medical Team was satisfied with the physical fitness of Sharma after assessing him on different metrics that tested his skills related to batting, fielding and running between the wickets," stated BCCI.

They added that Sharma's physical fitness has been satisfactory, however, he will be required to continue work on his endurance.

The BCCI added that Rohit Sharma has been given a detailed programme to follow for the duration of the two weeks he will be quarantined for.

The BCCI informed that Sharma will be reassessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status and a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken accordingly.

Australia and India that are first and second on the ICC World Test Championship standings will begin the Test series from December 17.



