India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur added to T20I squad as Ravindra Jadeja ruled out due to concussion

Canberra: In a blow for the Indian men's cricket team, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the T20I series against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Friday (December 4, 2020).

Jadeja who guided India to an 11-run victory at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday sustained a concussion after being hit on the left side of his forehead in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I.

"The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI Medical Team. Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series," said BCCI.

They added that the All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Shardul Thakur to India's T20I squad.

ALERT : Ravindra Jadeja ruled out, Shardul Thakur added to #TeamIndia squad for T20I series against Australia #AUSvIND More details here https://t.co/MBw2gjArqU pic.twitter.com/E3a3PkC1UF — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

Although, Jadeja's injury is still the talk of the town as India brought in leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as concussion substitute for the left-hander after the first innings break, a decision that also irked the Kangaroos' head coach Justin Langer who was seen discussing the issue with match referee David Boon.

UPDATE: Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tdzZrHpA1H — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

Jadeja who smashed an unbeaten 23-ball 44 with the help of five fours and one six, was seen limping immediately after getting a blow on his helmet off a Mitchell Starc delivery in the last over. Chahal, who replaced Jaddu, went on to produce a match-winning performance as he bagged three crucial wickets of Aaron Finch (35), Steve Smith (12) and Mathew Wade (7) while conceding just 25 runs.

Chahal was also declared the 'Man of the Match' for his impressive show with the ball.



Three wickets apiece for Natarajan and Chahal as #TeamIndia take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.@yuzi_chahal is adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant figures of 3/25.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/mvq3Kl8esa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

India, who lost the ODI series 2-1, will look to clinch the T20I series in their second T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.

India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (VC & WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur.