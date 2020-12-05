हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Australia

India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur added to T20I squad as Ravindra Jadeja ruled out due to concussion

India will look to clinch the T20I series in their second T20I against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.

India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur added to T20I squad as Ravindra Jadeja ruled out due to concussion
Photos: Twitter/@BCCI

Canberra: In a blow for the Indian men's cricket team, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the T20I series against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Friday (December 4, 2020).

Jadeja who guided India to an 11-run victory at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday sustained a concussion after being hit on the left side of his forehead in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I.

"The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI Medical Team. Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series," said BCCI.

They added that the All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Shardul Thakur to India's T20I squad.

Although, Jadeja's injury is still the talk of the town as India brought in leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as concussion substitute for the left-hander after the first innings break, a decision that also irked the Kangaroos' head coach Justin Langer who was seen discussing the issue with match referee David Boon.

Jadeja who smashed an unbeaten 23-ball 44 with the help of five fours and one six, was seen limping immediately after getting a blow on his helmet off a Mitchell Starc delivery in the last over. Chahal, who replaced Jaddu, went on to produce a match-winning performance as he bagged three crucial wickets of Aaron Finch (35), Steve Smith (12) and Mathew Wade (7) while conceding just 25 runs.

Chahal was also declared the 'Man of the Match' for his impressive show with the ball.
 

India, who lost the ODI series 2-1, will look to clinch the T20I series in their second T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.

India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (VC & WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs AustraliaRavindra JadejaShardul ThakurIndia vs Australia T20Is
Next
Story

Concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal, debutant T Natarajan shine as India beat Australia in 1st T20I
  • 95,71,559Confirmed
  • 1,39,188Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M56S

1 Minute, 1 Khabar: Big news so far