India Vs Australia T20I Series: Matthew Wade To Lead 15-Member Australian Side For Five-Match Series Next Month

Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade will be leading a 15-member side for a five-match T20I serie against India which begin next month, four days after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final on November 19. At least eight members of the World Cup 2023 side are part of the T20I squad as well which includes their leading run-getter David Warner, former captain Steve Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Wade has been given the captaincy job on an interim basis only, taking over from all-rounder Mitch Marsh who captained for three matches in South Africa in August. The Tasmanian keeper has not played international cricket since the T20 World Cup 2022, though was called in as cover for the T20s against the Proteas last month.

World Cup 2023 squad members Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott and travelling reserve Tanveer Sangha will also remain in India, with Indian Premier League (IPL) stars Tim David, Matthew Short and Nathan Ellis set to join their Australia teammates in the sub-continent at the completion of the World Cup.

Pat Cummins will return home at the completion of the World Cup 2023 to prepare for Australia’s home Test summer against Pakistan and the West Indies, with fellow pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood, all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green joining their captain in skipping the T20Is in India.

Australian selection committee chairman George Bailey is pleased with the mix of experience and youth in the squad chosen to play India and believes they will equip themselves well over the course of the five matches.

“It’s an experienced squad with a mixture of players who have had their first opportunity on the international stage and that we hope will continue to develop into important players in our T20 group," Bailey said.

“Matthew (Wade) has captained the team previously, is a leader in the group and we look forward to him taking the reins for this series. Like Mitch Marsh in the South Africa series, this is another great opportunity to further deepen our international leadership experience and depth. It’s always a great challenge to take on India on their home soil. Most of the squad have extensive experience in playing in India, including eight members of the current ODI World Cup squad, alongside Tanveer Sangha who is currently a travelling reserve,” Bailey added.

Veteran opener Warner remains one of Australia’s most important white-ball players even as he approaches his final Test series and will be important to their T20 World Cup 2024 hopes in the Caribbean and USA. Both Head and Smith will be in the mix to open with him at that tournament.

SQUAD! There's more cricket to come in India next month, with Matthew Wade set to lead this talented bunch in five T20I's against India #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Mqc8cLe5Ur October 28, 2023

Australia T20I squad: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Schedule:

First T20I - November 23: Visakhapatnam

Second T20I - November 26: Thiruvananthapuram

Third T20I - November 28: Guwahati

Fourth T20I - December 1: Nagpur

Fifth T20I - December 3: Hyderabad