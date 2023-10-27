India Vs Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah To Be Rested For IND vs Vs Aus Series After Cricket World Cup 2023, Says Report

As soon as the Cricket World Cup 2023 gets over, Team India will kickstart their T20Is vs Australia. The World Cup final is on November 19 and the T20I series starts on November 23. That means many players in the World Cup squad are expected to miss out. As per a report, four senior players including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah could give this series a miss. While Rohit and Virat have not played T20Is since the World Cup last year, Bumrah and Rahul do play the format.

It will be interesting to see whether Hardik Pandya features in the T20I squad. He is the captain of the T20 team but also features in the World Cup squad. There is no update on whether he will play against Australia or not.

It is a big likelihood that the majority of the players may give a miss to the T20Is vs Australia. However, the News 18 report says that Suryakumar Yadav may feature in the squad.

Laxman to become head coach for the Australia T20Is: Reports

Rahul Dravid's contract expires after the World Cup. That means BCCI will have to invite applications for the new coach. This process will have to be taken care of even if BCCI wants Dravid to continue as the coach and he agrees to it. But the 51-year-old, in this case, would also want a break as he has been on the road for a long time now. However, it is unlikely that Dravid takes up the high-pressured job again. Much of it could depend on how India does at the World Cup.

If Dravid is not the coach after the World Cup, VVS Laxman is likely to take up the job temporarily, said a report in Press Trust of India (PTI). “VVS Laxman has always been in charge when Rahul has taken a break and same thing is likely to continue for the series just after the World Cup,” a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The five match series starts on November 23 at Visakhapatnam. The matches end on December 3 in Hyderabad. This series will start India's prep for the T20 World Cup 2023 to be played in West Indies and USA.