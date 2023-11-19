Virat Kohli Will Score Big But Australia Will Win World Cup, Says Ex-AUS Cricketer

It is going to be an intense battle between bat and ball when two of the top sides of the Cricket World Cup 2023 - India and Australia - take each other on in the final at Ahmedabad. Pat Cummins and Co aim for their sixth title. No country has won more World Cups than them. Their dominance in the tournament began in 1987 when the Allan Border-led side won the title for Australians the first time. Australia won four more in the next three decades under different captains. Cummins would want to join the elite list of Border, Steve Waugh, Ricky Pontin and Michael Clarke as World Cup winning captains of Australia.

India, on the other hand, have won the tournament twice, in 1983 and 2011 respectively. They have not won an ICC trophy for 10 years now and World Cup for 12 years. Who will win the 2023 title? Former India captains had their say.

During a discussion on JioCinema's daily show '#AAKASHVANI', hosted by Aakash Chopra, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg shared his predictions for the India-Australia final in Ahmedabad. He highlighted Australia's bowling prowess, expecting Virat Kohli to shine and stabilize India's batting. Hogg emphasized the intriguing battle between Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Australian bowlers Hazlewood and Starc with the new ball. He envisioned Zampa having a standout performance, especially against Shreyas Iyer.

Hogg's conclusion favored Australia, envisioning Starc and Hazlewood's dominance early on and Zampa's crucial wicket of Iyer, leading to Australia clinching the World Cup in the 50-over format.

In contrast, former India captain Anjum Chopra expressed a different perspective, backing India to win. She praised India's bowling lineup, emphasizing the depth and variety offered by Shami, Jadeja, Bumrah, and Kuldeep. Chopra highlighted the importance of Mitchell Marsh and David Warner's role in setting up a strong start in the powerplay and acknowledged the contributions expected from Steve Smith, Travis Head, and Glenn Maxwell. Chopra's stance leaned towards India, believing in their stronger head-to-head capability against Australia.

India's key players in the final will be Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. At the same time, watch out for the likes of Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head in the Australian lineup.