India Vs Australia WTC Final LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch World Test Championship Final Online and On TV

Team India will take on Australia in the second World Test Championship (WTC) Final, beginning at the Oval in London on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma’s side ended up as runners-up in the first-ever WTC Final in 2022 to New Zealand.

Indian cricketers will be heading into this match after two months of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. India have been the most consistent side over the past two WTC cycles and also reached knockout phases of major white-ball tournaments over the last 10 years but a trophy has eluded them.

The last major ICC trophy India won was way back in 2013 when it bagged the Champions Trophy in England under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Since then, the side has lost three finals and on four occasion it bit dust at the semifinal stage. It also made an exit at the preliminary stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Out of the six series India played in this cycle, their only series loss came in South Africa and that led to an unexpected change of guard with Rohit Sharma taking over the leadership role from Virat Kohli. They remained unconquerable at home, drew a hard-fought series in England before surviving a slight scare in Bangladesh.

Here are all the details of India vs Australia WTC Final…

When is the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India vs Australia taking place?

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India vs Australia will start on Wednesday, June 7.

Where is the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India vs Australia taking place?

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India vs Australia will be held at the Oval Stadium in London.

When will World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India vs Australia start?

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India vs Australia will get underway at 330pm IST. The toss will take place at 3pm IST.

How can I watch World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India vs Australia LIVE in India?

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India vs Australia will be broadcast LIVE in India on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch livestreaming of World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India vs Australia in India?

The World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India vs Australia livestreams on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India vs Australia WTC Final Predicted Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon